Two-vehicle crash on Highway 191 involved dozens of people

Gallatin Gateway Fire Department
MTN News
BOZEMAN — 40 people were evaluated by first responders after a crash involving a large tour bus and a small pickup truck along U.S. Highway 191 near the Lava Lake trailhead, according to the Gallatin Gateway Fire Department.

It happened on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Gallatin Gateway Fire crews responded to the scene alongside Big Sky Fire Department, Montana Highway Patrol and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

AMR ambulance also assisted with patient transport and medical care.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone sustained serious injuries, nor the suspected cause of the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

