Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash in Missoula County

GREAT FALLS — Two people died in a head-on vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Missoula on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

It happened at about 10:35 p.m. when a person driving a Hyundai Veloster eastbound in the westbound lanes crashed into a westbound Mazda 6 near mile marker 99.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 23-year old man from Florence, died at the scene, as did the 26-year old female from Arlee who was driving the Mazda, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The names of the two people have not been released.

They were the only occupants of their respective vehicles.

The MHP crash report says that the Florence man was not wearing a seatbelt; the Arlee woman was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the MHP, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.