Young man dies in Teton County crash

A young man died in a one-vehicle crash in Teton County on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 22-year old man from Fairfield was driving south on S-431 near mile marker 14 in a pickup truck just before 10:30 p.m.

As he negotiated a right-hand curve, he went off the road to the right, lost control of the vehicle, and hit a delineator post.

The man then over-corrected when trying to get back on the road, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The MHP says the pickup truck came to rest in the center of both lanes.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.

According to the MHP, speed was a factor in the crash; alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.