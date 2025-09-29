Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Young motorcyclist dies in crash in Missoula County

An 18-year-old man from Stevensville died in crash in Missoula County on Friday, September 26, 2025.
MISSOULA — An 18-year-old man from Stevensville died in crash in Missoula County on Friday, September 26, 2025.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at about 9:50 a.m. along I-90 at mile marker 118, several miles northwest of Clinton.

The young man, who was wearing a helmet, died after the motorcycle went off the right side of the freeway.

The motorcycle was found approximately 500 yards off of I-90, according to MHP.

The man died at the scene.

Speed is believed to have played a role in the crash; impaired driving is not suspected.

The name of the victim has not been released; he was the only person on the motorcycle.

