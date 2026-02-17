Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person dead, one injured in Jefferson County crash

One person dead, one injures in Jefferson County crash
One person dead, one injures in Jefferson County crash
One person dead, one injures in Jefferson County crash
WHITEHALL — GREAT FALLS — A 34-year-old woman from Louisiana died in a vehicle crash on in Jefferson County on Monday, February 16, 2026.

It happened at about 3:45 p.m. near mile marker 13 of Montana Highway 69.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the woman was a passenger in a car driven by a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, who was reportedly passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control, causing the Mazda 3 to roll several times.

The woman was partially ejected and died at the scene; her name has not been released.

The driver was taken to St. James Hospital in Butte; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that impaired driving (alcohol and/or drugs) and speed may have been factors in the crash.

The crash report states that both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts, but notes that "improper seatbelt use" may have contributed to the fatality and injuries.

