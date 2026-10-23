Air Force veteran Nikolakakos, Great Falls eye doctor Leach battle for MT Senate District 12 seat

GREAT FALLS — An Air Force veteran with a passion for service hopes to transition to the Montana Senate, while his Democratic opponent has a vision for change.

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Nikolakakos battles Leach for MT SD 12

Senate District 12 is currently represented by Republican Wendy McKamey, who is not seeking reelection.

The Great Falls district is basically south of 10th Avenue and also includes the Fox Farm area and westside neighborhoods below the Northwest Bypass.

Democrat Mindy Leach is a small business owner.

Watch the full interview with Mindy Leach:

Mindy Leach full interview

She and her husband own Central Montana Eyecare. She and he husband have two adult children and she’s lived in Montana since 1989.

She says she’s had a chance to learn a lot about the issues facing Montanans that go beyond her eyecare practice.

"Forming relationships where they felt like they could tell me about other areas of life that they were struggling with. And I think hearing that over the years had me come to a place where I felt like I could government needs to do better, and I felt like I could be part of that positive change,” said Leach.

Republican George Nikolakakos is currently a member of the Montana House, but is now seeking the seat in Senate District 12.

Watch the full interview with George Nikolakakos:

George Nikolakakos full interview

He’s an Air Force veteran who enlisted after 9-11, serving 13 years active duty.

He also served for seven years with the Montana Air National Guard.

Having represented House District 22 for two terms, he says service has always been important to him.

“So when I got out of the military, serving in the Montana legislature as a citizen legislator, is a way that I can make a difference in the community. I've always wanted to be wherever the action is. Wherever, a point is that you can make a difference. And I found that you can do that in, in the Montana legislature,” said Nikolakakos.

Both candidates also say public safety is important, and are optimistic about growth in the Electric City.

Ballots were mailed out October 9. Election day is November 3.