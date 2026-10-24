Alliance for Youth celebrates 40 years with locally grown celebration

GREAT FALLS — For four decades, one Great Falls-based organization has been making a difference in the lives of kids and families.

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Alliance for Youth celebrates 40 years

Thursday night at the Alliance for Youth was marked by food, friends, and above all, thanks.

“It is overwhelming how many people come together to do this work,” said Executive Director Kristy Pontet-Stroop.

The organization dedicated to helping area kids and families held a 40th anniversary celebration with a locally grown theme.

It featured an inspirational video by local filmmaker Erin Schermele, food from local chef Mike Hallahan, a master of ceremonies in popular and local media personality Jim Sargent, and entertainment from local musicians, The Lucky Valentines.

Leaders say the locally grown theme is appropriate because the organization truly belongs to the community.

"Whether it's family programs or the youth resource center, that prevention, or the sober life, they do a lot of amazing things and help community members become the best version of themselves,” said Alliance for Youth board member Clint Houston.

Attendees were also able to tour the building and see a new mural telling the story of Alliance For Youth’s impact over the past 40 years.