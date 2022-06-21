Cascade County sends marijuana tax option to November ballot

Cascade County Commissioners agreed on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to put the question of a 3% local option tax on medical and recreational marijuana sales on the November ballot.

Per HB 701 , which was passed in 2020 by the Montana Legislature, adult-use marijuana is already taxed at 20% by the state, and medical marijuana is taxed at 4%. But the option of an additional 3% local tax up to each county.

Yellowstone, Park, Dawson and Missoula counties have already adopted a local tax, and 13 other counties voted to add a local tax in the most recent primary election.

Per state law, 50% of the local tax revenue would be retained by the county, 45% would go to municipalities within the county, and 5% would go to the Montana Department of Revenue to offset the cost of administering the tax.

"We've had the public come and ask us why don't we tax this, so we can get some revenue from this for dealing with local issues,” said commissioner Don Ryan. “And the voters will have the final say on whether there is a tax on recreational or medical marijuana in Cascade County."

If Cascade County voters approve the tax in November, commissioners will then determine where that revenue will be used.

