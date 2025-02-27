Celestial sight: see the planets align

HELENA — In January, a rare planetary alignment occurred as Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Venus, and Saturn all were visible in the night sky from Earth. Well this month, Mercury joins the mix, making that seven planets.

Any number of planets from three to eight constitutes an alignment. Five or six planets assembling is a large alignment. The seven-planet alignment is the rarest of all. This week, seven other planets are aligned in a stunning night sky view.

Weather Wise: See the planets align

Each night this week, the planets will be visible for about 90 minutes after sunset before some begin to fade from view.

Starting around 7 pm, face toward the south and you should be able to see Mercury, Venus and Saturn to the right or west, near where the sun previously set.

The higher planets, Mars and Jupiter, will be more above in the sky and to the east.

Mercury and Saturn will disappear first, setting in the western sky.

Once again, just like the last alignment, Uranus and Neptune will be visible only with a telescope or high-powered binoculars.

The next time an alignment like this will happen is in the year 2040. The next window after that will be in 2080.

If you can find all seven of these planets in the night sky, here's a tip to see a grand total of eight planets - just look down and you'll see the eighth!

The next must-see celestial event is coming on March 14th when a lunar eclipse occurs.