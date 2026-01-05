Person in custody after 'active disturbance' in Great Falls

A person is in custody after an "active disturbance" at the Highwoods Trailer Court (3800 Eighth Avenue North) in Great Falls on Monday, January 5, 2026.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release just after 9 a.m. that there was a large presence of law enforcement officers; the nature of the disturbance has not yet been disclosed.

As a precaution, nearby Morningside Elementary School briefly implemented shelter-in-place procedures.

At this point, no other details have been released, including the identity of the suspect.

There are no reports of any injuries.

We will update you when we get more information.