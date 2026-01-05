Obituary: Toni Lee Paul

Toni was born at the Columbus Hospital on 2nd Ave North on April 29, 1964, in Great Falls, Montana where most kids were born back then. She was born to Mick and Luz Paul and grew up in Riverview. She went to Sacajawea, North Jr High, and CMR High School. Toni joined her dad in Texas after high school where she met Vincent Cammisa.

Vinny and Toni were married and had two beautiful daughters, Cody Luz and Candid Lee. They moved back to Great Falls, and ran her mom’s restaurant, Luz’s Mexican Restaurant, so her mom could visit family in Mexico. They later divorced. Toni raised her daughters with her mom, Luz, in Great Falls. She worked construction and renovated her mom’s house. Toni had a passion for building and being creative. There was nothing she could not do when she set her mind to it. She met the love of her life, Richard Harris in 1991, who had the patience of a saint when it came to his love for Toni. They were together until his passing in August of 2025.

Toni loved cooking and preparing for family gatherings and holidays, she was always the life of the party. She loved listening to music from her childhood. She didn’t sway from her vintage genres she was an old soul. She loved the outdoors and sunbathing. Toni was also a devoted dog mom.

We all knew this day was going to happen, because of the illnesses she sustained. We just thought the day would never come because she always pulled through. SHE WAS AMAZING!!!

Toni is survived by her mom, Luz Paul, who loved and took care of her; sisters, Marci Marceau (Billy Marceau) and La Cinda Lou Paul; daughters, Cody Luz Cammisa (Douglas Mathew Wreford) and Candid Lee Ruelas (Michael Ruelas); niece, Tanya Lee Harant (Jace Anderegg); nephew, Lance Christopher Lomeli; grandchildren and grand-nieces, Mathew Douglas Wreford, Andrew Joseph Wreford, Michelle C. Ruelas, Lily Anne C. Ruelas, Aaron Michael Ruelas, Waylon Thomas Anderegg, and Lua Marie Anderegg.

Toni was preceded in death by her dad, Michael John Paul; the love of her life, Richard Harris; and her grandma, Ramona Montana Paul.

Toni never backed down from what she believed in, namely her family and friends. Anyone who knew Toni knew one of the most fun and strongest women they will ever know. Toni Lee Paul, a daughter, sister, mom, grandma, aunt, friend, and love, will be sorely missed.

A vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 9, 2026, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.