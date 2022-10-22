Coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder

In most cases, symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder start in the late fall or early winter and diminish or disappear during the spring and summer; this is known as winter-pattern SAD or winter depression.

The National Institute for Mental Health says that treatments are available that can help many people with SAD. They fall into four main categories that may be used alone or in combination:



Light therapy

Psychotherapy

Antidepressant medications

Vitamin D

Talk to your healthcare provider about which treatment, or combination of treatments, is best for you.

Click here for more information from the National Institute for Mental Health.



