Coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder

Tips on how to deal with Seasonal Affective Disorder
Posted at 6:14 PM, Oct 21, 2022
In most cases, symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder start in the late fall or early winter and diminish or disappear during the spring and summer; this is known as winter-pattern SAD or winter depression.

The National Institute for Mental Health says that treatments are available that can help many people with SAD. They fall into four main categories that may be used alone or in combination:

  • Light therapy
  • Psychotherapy
  • Antidepressant medications
  • Vitamin D

Talk to your healthcare provider about which treatment, or combination of treatments, is best for you.

Click here for more information from the National Institute for Mental Health.

