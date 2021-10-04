Montana COVID update (Monday, October 4, 2021)

There were 1,456 new COVID cases reported in Montana since Friday, October 1, with 11,498 total active cases in the state as of Monday, October 4.

There were five new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,022, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Custer County reported two new deaths, and one new death was reported in Hill, Yellowstone, and Carbon counties each.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 419, an increase from 412 on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to COVID is 7,734, with the state reporting 31 new hospitalizations since Friday. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.04%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST NEW CASES



Missoula County: 199 new; 1,859 active

Yellowstone County: 149 new; 2,728 active

Cascade County: 146 new; 992 active

Lewis & Clark County: 142 new; 653 active

Flathead County: 124 new; 1,236 active

Gallatin County: 108 new; 640 active

Ravalli County: 81 new; 506 active

Lake County: 58 new; 282 active

Lincoln County: 46 new; 309 active

Silver Bow County: 35 new; 249 active

There have been 153,479 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 139,959. There were 13,341 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 490,456 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,019,038.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .