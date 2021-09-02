Montana COVID update (September 2, 2021)

GREAT FALLS — There were 738 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 5,770 total active cases as of Thursday, September 2, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were four new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,807, according to DPHHS. Since August 2, 2021, 95 people have died due to COVID in the state, compared to 38 in July.

The last time the state had more than 5,700 active cases was December 27, 2020, according to MTN data. Montana averaged 2,227 active cases a day in August, which is more than five times the July average of 384 active cases a day.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized in Montana due to COVID is 258, up from 249 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 6,449. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST ACTIVE CASES

Yellowstone County: 124 new; 1,016 active

Flathead County: 112 new; 1,004 active

Cascade County: 100 new; 992 active

Missoula County: 86 new; 752 active

Lewis & Clark County: 38 new; 263 active

Gallatin County: 53 new; 259 active

Lincoln County: 35 new; 152 active

Lake County: 13 new; 128 active

Ravalli County: 32 new; 123 active

Hill County: 16 new; 115 active

About 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 464,191 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

There have been 128,835 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 121,258. There were 5,232 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, September 2, 2021. The site also has county-specific data on the number of new cases, cumulative cases, vaccination rates, and more.

Benefis Health System in Great Falls on Monday said it currently has 28 inpatients with COVID; four of those patients had been vaccinated, and 24 had not.

