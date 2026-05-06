2 people charged in animal cruelty investigation in Gallatin County

Two people in Gallatin County were arrested last week for allegedly neglecting their animals. Gallatin County Undersheriff Nate Kamerman said arrests were made Wednesday following an investigation into reports of severely malnourished livestock.

“Charges were filed this past week in Gallatin County for animal cruelty, with animal neglect — 11 counts for one suspect and one count for another,” said Kamerman.

The two suspects were identified last week as Miguel Lopez and Jewels Lynch. Both have since posted bond and been released from jail. They are awaiting their next court appearance.

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2 arrests in animal cruelty investigation in Gallatin County

According to court documents, deputies received a report last week that a malnourished cow had broken through a neighbor’s fence.

On April 30, law enforcement officers executed a search of the property in the Clarkston area near Three Forks. They found a large number of animals in poor condition, including 11 dogs, a cat, 8 birds, a cow, 2 donkeys, and 8 horses.

Court documents also state a dead horse and a dead dog were found under a tarp.

The animals appeared malnourished, dehydrated, and lacked access to adequate food and water. Grazing areas on the property had reportedly been reduced to dirt.

“All of these animals have been placed with local businesses that have stepped up to help take care of these animals and try to do what we can to get them healthy again,” said Kamerman.

The horses, now housed at an undisclosed location, have pronounced hip bones and ribs.

Kamerman noted that there's been a "fair amount" of animal cruelty cases in Gallatin County: “It’s a rural farming area — you’ve got a lot of people with a lot of animals."

He added that while some cases involve efforts to help owners find resources and care for their animals, more difficult situations require immediate intervention.

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“There are conditions that we’ll roll into," he explained. "If a situation is so bad, we get involved right away. There’s not always a step-by-step process to this.”

There is no word at this point on whether any of the animals will be placed for adoption.

“Thank you to the community for their information on this, and for their willingness to help with this,” said Kamerman.

