You may have noticed that a new sign was installed at the Burger King on 10th Avenue South in Great Falls - but you may not know that it was a phone call from a Great Falls resident that helped to make it happen.

According to a news release, a young man named Parker called Burger King CEO Tom Curtis, who recently launched a campaign giving customers a phone number to call or text him with feedback about the locations in their communities.

Parker took the opportunity call Curtis and tell him that the large sign at the 10th Avenue location was in bad shape - and had been for quite some time.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Great Falls resident calls Burger King CEO to ask for a new sign

Parker told Curtis: “The sign looks like freaking crap. Makes us look like, you know, we don't care about our city and that really sucks."

Curtis responded, "Oh, we'll get that fixed, that's got to get fixed."

Parker said one of the reasons that he cares about the appearance is more than simply civic pride: “Me and my grandfather were really close. We used to always go to Burger King on the northwest side. He passed away about two years ago. He always taught me to, you know, say what you want to say, right? And I think being able to talk to Tom just…it felt nice. You know, I made a change in my community.”