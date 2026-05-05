Hikers injured by bear in Yellowstone National Park

GREAT FALLS — On the afternoon of Monday, May 4, 2026, two hikers sustained injuries by one or more bears in Yellowstone National Park.

It happened on the Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful, according to a news release from park officials.

National Park Service emergency services personnel responded to the incident, and it is being investigated.

At this point, there is no word on the nature or extent of the injuries to the hikers.

No other details have been released at this time.

We will update you as we get more information.

This is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in Yellowstone in 2026. The last time a visitor was injured by a bear in the park was in September 2025.

The last human fatality caused by a bear happened in 2015 in the Lake Village area of the park.



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