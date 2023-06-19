Watch Now
4 people found dead in Idaho home, suspect in custody

KREM TV - Spokane
Four people were found dead inside a home on West Brown Ave in Kellogg, Idaho on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 13:41:47-04

COEUR D'ALENE, ID - Law enforcement officers are investigating the murders of four people who were found on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at a home in Kellogg, Idaho.

The Shoshone County dispatch center received a 911 call at about 7:20 p.m. reporting that several people had been killed inside a home on West Brown Avenue in Kellogg, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP).

ISP reports that officers arrived and found four people dead at the residence.

A 31-year-old man, who is believed to be connected with the deaths, was taken into custody. The man's name has not yet been released.

At this point, the identities of the four victims has not been disclosed, nor has the cause of death.

ISP said that no other details are being released at this time, adding that “there is no additional threat to the community.”

We will update you if we get more information.

