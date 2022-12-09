Active shooter reports in Montana were likely "swatting" incidents

At about 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, Gallatin County 911 received a report of an active shooter at the Manhattan Library next to the school.

Units immediately responded and were on scene within minutes.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said that this appears to be a "swatting" incident, which is a false emergency report to law enforcement to garner a response.

Everyone is safe at this time, and there is no evidence of any shooter.

There are no known threats to the community and there is no need to respond to the school. Law enforcement officers remain at the scene and are continuing to investigate these events.

The Sheriff's Office said that several other cities in Montana received a similar phone call at the same time.

The Billings Police Department posted on Twitter: "Threat of a shooting at West High School. School went on lockdown. Caller appears to be out of state. Multiple Officers were already on scene and everything is OK."

In addition, Big Sky High School in Missoula has been placed in lockdown status "in response to a 911 call." The school district said in a message to parents: "These threats have not been substantiated so far; however, MCPS is being extra cautious and vigilant today."

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said: "You may be seeing an increased Law Enforcement presence at area schools City/County. At this time everything is OK. Multiple calls have been made to 911 across the State claiming an Active Shooter incident is taking place. Some schools are temporarily locked down as a precaution. All phone numbers are coming from out of state."

From the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office: "For transparency and informational purposes, we would like to inform the community that we did recieve a 911 call this morning reporting an active shooter at the Forsyth High School. The caller then called back and reported a active shooter at the Colstrip High School. From our understanding, a similar incident happened in Miles City. At this time, this is nothing more than a false report, one that could have endangered the public."

We will update you if we get more information.

