Arrest made after a missing Montana woman's motorhome was found in Idaho

BOZEMAN — On Friday, January 12, 2024, police in Idaho arrested a man who was found with the motorhome that the Bozeman Police Department has been searching for in connection with the disappearance of 34-year-old Megan Ashley Stedman.

According to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release, a witness contacted officers after recognizing the motorhome parked on a city street.

Officers found the vehicle and made contact with Chris Foiles, a 42-year-old resident of Spokane, Washington.

Foiles was detained while investigators searched the motorhome.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (Idaho) Booking photo of Chris Foiles

The news release said the motorhome contained “evidence to support arresting Foiles with Murder in the First Degree.”

Foiles was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. The news release states:

Anyone who saw Foiles or the motorhome pictured over the past 4 weeks is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department by emailing IFPD Detective Reed at Creed@idahofalls.gov or calling the non-emergency dispatch line at (208)529-1200. Please reference case number 2024-1289. The motorhome is a 1973 tan motorhome with obvious damage to the rear driver’s side, and a red stripe down the side. At some point in the last 4 weeks, the stripe was painted blue.”

Court records show Foiles was charged with a third offense of partner/family member assault on November 27, 2023.

The Idaho Falls PD says more information is expected to be released at a later date.

Family members of Stedman have created a GoFundMe:

Our Sister, Megan Stedman was taken from us tragically. This is a very difficult time. Several people have wanted to help so we decided to open a go fund me page. Every bit counts and is appreciated.

Money raised will be used for funeral expenses and for her two children. Click here if you would like to donate.

We will update you when we get more information.



