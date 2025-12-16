Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arrests and drug seizure in Browning

GREAT FALLS — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) said in a news release on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, that the Big Sky Safe Trail Task Force (BSSTTF), in partnership with the Northwest Drug Task Force (NWD TF), recently conducted a narcotics investigation resulting in the seizure of significant quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine and the arrest of several people.

The agency said the investigation centered on a Washington-based male suspect residing in the Heart Butte community who was believed to be distributing large amounts of illegal narcotics. Investigators determined the suspect was traveling from Washington to Browning via Amtrak.

On December 12, 2025, BSSTTF and NWD TF, in coordination with BLES and the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a interdiction operation at the Amtrak station in Browning. Upon arrival, the suspect was positively identified and detained.

Following the detention, investigators obtained and executed a search warrant for the suspect’s luggage. The search resulted in the seizure of more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 26 grams of fentanyl powder.

The suspect was taken into custody and formally charged. Additional charges were filed against individuals who were scheduled to meet the suspect in Browning to assist with the distribution of the illegal narcotics.

The names of the people who were arrested have not been released at this point.

The agency noted: "This investigation underscores the continued commitment of tribal, state, and regional law enforcement agencies to disrupt the flow of dangerous narcotics and to protect Montana communities and the Blackfeet Nation."

