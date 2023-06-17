Billings woman charged with vehicular homicide

Marcia Lynn Jefferson of Billings, accused of driving drunk on New Year's Eve and causing a deadly crash, was charged on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Yellowstone County District Court.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Jefferson, who appeared in court by video from the Yellowstone County jail for arraignment on a felony charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.

The bond amount was set after a prosecutor said Jefferson has a lengthy criminal record that includes a DUI conviction and numerous misdemeanor and traffic convictions.

MTN News Marcia Lynn Jefferson appeared for arraignment Friday by video from the Yellowstone County jail.

Jefferson, 33, was charged for the December 31, 2022 crash that happened off Interstate 90 at 10:47 p.m.

Prosecutors allege Jefferson was driving a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Interstate 90 at an estimated speed of 85 mph when she lost control near mile marker 449.

The Jeep crashed through a fence, struck a tree and wooden shed before coming to rest on its top partially inside a second shed.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper who responded to the crash scene said there were numerous alcohol containers found in the debris around the crashed vehicle.

The passenger in the Jeep, 34-year-old Glen Seth Myers, died at the scene.

Prosecutors allege a blood sample taken from Jefferson shortly after the crash revealed she had a blood-alcohol content of 0.20 percent, more than twice the state legal limit of 0.08 for driving.

