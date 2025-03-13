Body found in Lame Deer; 1 person taken into custody

BILLINGS — Northern Cheyenne tribal authorities said on Thursday, March 13, 2025, they are investigating after a body was found near the Commodity Building in west Lame Deer.

The body was found at about 8:30 a.m. and had likely been dead for a few hours, according to authorities.

Authorities took a person into custody about an hour later, according to Northern Cheyenne Investigative Services; the name of the person has not yet been released.

Northern Cheyenne tribal police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are working together in the investigation.

The identification of the body has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.