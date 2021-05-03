Browning man sentenced for strangling a woman

GREAT FALLS — Drew Dion Gallineaux of Browning, who admitted to strangling his dating partner on two occasions on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on April 29.

Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said in a news release that on December 22, 2019, Gallineaux and the victim were drinking and got into an argument. Gallineaux assaulted the victim, including strangling her.

The government further alleged that on July 8, 2019, Gallineaux assaulted and strangled the victim while in a vehicle. Both assaults occurred in Browning.

Gallineaux, 27 years old, pleaded guilty on January 13 to two counts of strangulation of a dating partner.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided, and sentenced Gallineaxu to 40 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney and Blackfeet Tribal Prosecutor Josh Lamson prosecuted the case.