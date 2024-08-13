Capitol riot case of a Montanan affected by US Supreme Court ruling

HELENA — In June 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that federal prosecutors were over-reaching when applying a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding to many January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot cases.

That ruling has impacted a Montana-linked case.

Specifically, the high court said prosecutors must include proof that defendants tried to tamper with or destroy documents.

Following that ruling, Dillon business owner Hank Muntzer had his obstruction charge dropped last week.

In February, Munzter was also convicted of felony civil disorder and several misdemeanor charges, and sentencing has been scheduled for October 10

Muntzer entered the Capitol building at approximately 2:44 p.m. Video evidence shows him walking through the building and showed him confronting officers in the Rotunda with other rioters.

Prosecutors never alleged that Muntzer destroyed or damaged any documents.



Another January 6 defendant - Joshua Hughes of East Helena - also recently had his sentence reduced from 38 months to 33 months.

Joshua and his brother Jerod were some of the first rioters to enter the Capitol building on January 6. They were both photographed on the floor of the Senate, with Jerod looking through the papers. The two pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Joshua's shortened prison stay came from a motion filed to allow for a reduction in sentence for defendants with no criminal history.

More than 1,400 defendants are or have faced charges connected to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Of those, nine defendants have direct Montana ties.

