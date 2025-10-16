GREAT FALLS — Cascade County has approved a new contract with U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) and the U.S. Border Patrol, ensuring the county detention center continues to be reimbursed for housing federal detainees.

The agreement, approved by the Cascade County Commission this week, covers the period from September 30, 2025, through September 29, 2026, with the option to extend for three additional years.

Watch the video here:

Cascade County approves contract to house federal detainees

Under the contract, the federal government will provide $20,700 per year for detainee housing, reimbursing the county at $115 per day based on an estimated 180 days of occupancy. Funding can be increased if necessary to cover actual costs.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the jail typically houses only a small number of Border Patrol detainees, though larger groups are occasionally held during federal operations.

Sheriff Slaughter explains, "It's, you know, one or two here and there. It hasn't been a tremendous amount. However, with the change in policy at the federal government, there could be an increase in that number. So it's a good time to enter into a contract so that we get reimbursed at their proper rates and we get reimbursed on time when we house those inmates."

Slaughter also explained that having the federal contract is critical for the county’s finances, saying “I have $10 million in revenue every year that I have to make out of this jail. So having a federal contract that pays on the higher end of the scale is hugely beneficial.”

According to Cascade County officials, the move to electronic payments is required under recent federal regulations. During the commission meeting, staff cited several federal laws, including the Debt Collection Improvement Act of 1996, the Improper Payments Elimination and Recovery Act of 2010, and the Government Paperwork Elimination Act of 1998 as the basis for requiring formal contracts and electronic payment platforms.

With the contract now in place, Cascade County will continue providing secure housing for U.S. Border Patrol detainees, supporting federal compliance while maintaining the county’s budget and long-term financial stability.

During the public comment portion of the County Commission meeting, one resident expressed concern about the legal status of some federal detainees and the county’s participation, saying the situation felt “dangerous” and urging the county to ensure it was not part of any illegal detention practices.

