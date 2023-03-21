Blackfeet Tribal Business Council charges Davis with misconduct

A news release from the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council states that council member Timothy Davis was arrested on March 16, 2023, and charged with accountability and threatening a public official in connection with the discovery of meth and fentanyl in his residence.

Davis facing charges in Blackfeet tribal court

The BTBC also states that Davis was also charged in February 2023 with accountability and disorderly conduct.

In April 2022, Davis was removed from his position as the chairman of the Blackfeet Business Tribal Council; the council voted 9-0 to remove him from the position, with Davis voting for his own removal. He remained as a council member, however.

That vote in 2022 came shortly after several people were taken into custody after Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the FBI executed a search at his residence. The nine people were subsequently charged in Blackfeet Tribal Court, primarily on drug and child endangerment charges; click here for details .

On Monday, March 20, the council addressed the recent issues during a meeting to determine whether Davis should be expelled from the council.

The BTBC formally charged Davis with three counts of "misconduct reflecting on the dignity of the Blackfeet Tribe or Blackfeet Tribal Business Council."

The meeting to determine expulsion is scheduled for March 27 at 9 a.m. In between now and that meeting, the BTBC recommended that Davis "stay out and away from Blackfeet Tribal Government Offices and refrain from conducting any and all business on behalf of the Blackfeet Tribe."

The BTBC also said it "continues to give Mr. Davis the opportunity to resign from the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council."



TRENDING

