Deer beheaded and left to waste in Toole County

GREAT FALLS — The Toole County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are asking for help regarding a mule deer buck that was dumped on Benjamin Road south of City Shop Road.

It was reported on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The deer was gutted, its head was cut off, and the carcass was wrapped in a blue tarp.

If you have any information about the incident or who is responsible, you're asked to call the Toole County Sheriff’s Office at 406-434-5585, or FWP Warden Asher Margotat at 406-468-8204.

You can also to visit tipmont.mt.gov to provide details, or call 1-800-TIP-MONT.

People who report information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Approximate location: