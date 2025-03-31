Details of armed robbery in Great Falls released

New information has been released about an armed robbery at a Great Falls business on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, that ultimately led to the arrest of Bradley Arlyn Boulduc on Friday, March 28.

Court documents state that police were dispatched to the Stadium Sports Bar at 1121 Fifth Street South at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a reported robbery.

An employee told the officers a man had come into the casino about ten minutes earlier, brandished a pistol, and told her to "give me the money now."

The woman gave the man money from the safe, estimated at more than $8,000.

The employee told officers that she recognized the man as Boulduc.

Officers reviewed security video from the business and saw a vehicle that had recently been sold to Boulduc. The video showed a person running to the car immediately after the robbery; the person was carrying what appeared to be a pistol and a bank deposit bag.

On Friday, March 28, officers received a tip that Boulduc was at the River Boat Queen Casino on Ninth Street South.

They tried to detain him on foot, but he was able to make it to a nearby vehicle and drove away, leading to a high-speed chase involving GFPD officers and Cascade County Sheriff's deputies.

The chase spanned the south side of Great Falls and went into the county before returning to Upper River Road and then Overlook Drive.

Boulduc reportedly tried to escape by ramming patrol cars; officers used nonlethal tactics, including a Taser, to subdue him and take him into custody safely.

Boulduc, 56 years old, was initially held on charges of reckless driving, fleeing/eluding, driving without a license, and several traffic violations, according to the Cascade County Detention Center roster.

He has now been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

Court documents state the Boulduc is a "multi-state offender" with convictions in North Dakota, Arizona, and Minnesota. Convictions include burglary, theft, forgery, escape, and reckless endangerment.

(1st REPORT, FRIDAY, 6:35pm) A person has been taken into custody in Great Falls in connection with an armed robbery.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Friday, March 28, 2025, that officers were involved in efforts to track down a "person of interest" in a recent armed robbery.

The chase ended on Overlook Drive (Flag Hill) when an officer used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) to stop the fleeing driver.

Witnesses reported at least six GFPD vehicles, and seeing officers with weapons drawn.

The driver was taken into custody after being extracted from the vehicle.

No other details have been released at this point, including the name of the person and information about the robbery.

We will update you when we get more information.

