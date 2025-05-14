Driver sentenced for deadly crash in Glacier County

Chasen James Kipp of Browning, who admitted to driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on May 13, 2025.

U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said in a news release that Kipp, 25 years old, pleaded guilty in December 2024 to involuntary manslaughter.

The government alleged that on October 21, 2023, Kipp was driving his Dodge Charger near the Cut Bank airport when he crossed the center lane of traffic, collided with a sedan, resulting in the death of the driver of the sedan, identified in court documents as "Jane Doe."

When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they saw Kipp trying run away.

An officer described Kipp staggering and could smell alcohol on him.

The officers detained Kipp, who said he had two mixed drinks at the Pioneer Bar in Cut Bank and was returning to his home in Birch Creek.

Kipp was arrested and consented to a blood draw, where he told the medical provider he was too drunk to remember the crash and he “came to” when the airbags deployed.

He estimated he was driving 60 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Jane Doe died at the scene from blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol conducted the crash investigation and determined Kipp was driving 82 mph in a 65-mph zone when he crossed the center line and crashed into Doe’s vehicle.

The toxicology report showed his blood alcohol content was .114 and he had cocaine in his system, according to the news release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided and sentenced Kipp to 16 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Cut Bank Police Department, the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montana Highway Patrol.

