1 person dead, 2 injured in shooting in Ferndale

Matthew Vitek of Bigfork is in custody in the Lake County Jail facing murder and attempted murder charges after being accused of shooting and killing Tammie Jordan and leaving two other people with gunshot wounds.

It happened at a Lake County home in Ferndale east of Bigfork on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

“My mom was shot in front of the shop here, and she had drug herself clear behind the house to protect herself from Matt," said Tim Craft. “He was using 45 ACP rounds; he was aiming to kill, and he was trying to kill.”

Craft told MTN News that both his mother and father were trying to help Tammie Jordan when Vitek shot and killed Jordan and turned and shot both of his parents in the chest.

He said Jordan was a tenant at an adjacent home on his family’s property and was one of his mother's best friends.

Detectives were at the property Monday morning gathering information.

Craft said Vitek was an ex-boyfriend of Jordan’s and was involved in previous domestic disputes.

Craft said his parents are currently in stable condition at a hospital.

The Lake County Attorney tells MTN News he expects to have formal charges filed later this week.

TRENDING :