Several drug-related arrests were made recently in Fergus County and Phillips County.

On December 13, 2024, the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence in Roy, finding large amounts of methamphetamine.

Fergus County and Phillips County Sheriff's Offices dismantle drug-trafficking ring

An arrest was made, and the person was charged with criminal possession of dangerous, criminal possession of dangerous with intent to distribute, as well as two other felonies and a misdemeanor.

Information gained during the search linked the case with Phillips County.

On December 18, the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on two residences in Landusky and Malta, seizing a substantial amount of methamphetamine, and more arrests were made.

Fergus County Sheriff Ryan Peterson said, "We know that these drug investigations usually affect multiple counties in central Montana, and we're all rural so we all deal with the same problems and have, you know, staffing issues, and it's hard for us to get around. So, being able to collaborate with each other, share resources, has been huge."



In a joint statement from the Fergus County and Phillips County Sheriff’s Offices, Sheriff Peterson and Sheriff Lytle commended their deputies for working together and "taking down a drug trafficking ring that has been supplying illegal narcotics to our communities."

The investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are expected. They have also been reaching out to other counties regarding the investigation.

Sheriff Peterson says, “Just all the people that see the direct effects it has on individuals, addiction, the problems that it can create down the road. So whatever we can do to make an effort to try to curb that, we're certainly going to try and help our communities. Also share that information so that it spreads to the neighbors, wherever it can to help out in the long run and make a bigger impact."

The names of the people who were arrested have not been released at this point.