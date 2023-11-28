FWP investigating after an elk was poached Musselshell County

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks game wardens are investigating after a a bull elk was found shot and wasted on private land along Fattig Creek Road in Musselshell County.

Hunters reported the elk to FWP on Saturday, November 25. Wardens investigated and found the dead elk with a gunshot wound approximately 30 yards off the road.

The elk was likely shot on the night of Friday, November 24, or early on Saturday, November 25.

Hunters are prohibited from wasting any part of a game animal that is suitable for food, including the tenderloins, backstraps and all of the four quarters.

Anyone with information is asked to visit the TIP-MONT website, or call 1-800-TIP-MONT.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.