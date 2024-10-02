Great Falls assault suspect appears in court

GREAT FALLS — Ethanel Philip Pherigo, charged for the brutal and apparently random assault on September 8 of Jake Kraus in Great Falls, appeared in court on Wednesday, October 2, for arraignment.

Pherigo, 19 years old, made his initial appearance in Cascade County District Court as his charges were read.

According to court documents, surveillance video of the attack shows Pherigo stomping on the victim’s head, and going through the victim’s pockets.

He is facing one count of felony robbery, carrying a minimum sentence of two years and up to four years in prison; and one count of aggravated assault, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Pherigo pleaded not guilty to all charges, and a trial date has been scheduled for January 27.

He remains in custody at the Cascade County Detention Center.

Jake's wife Chrissy said in a recent update:

Jake is off the Ventilator and he has been moved to the Neurological Unit. Jake is walking with assistance, using the bathroom with assistance and related direction. Jake needs 24 hour care and supervision. Jake still requires assistance for walking, dressing, bathing, bathroom, normal everyday things he no longer can independently do. Jake’s wife Chrissy has been strongly advocating for Jake to get the necessary Rehabilitation at a world renowned brain and spinal rehab in Colorado. We do not know if Jake will fully recover from his injuries or return with cognitive function and abilities.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the Kraus family; click here if you would like to help.

The two other suspects charged in connection with the assault are 19-year old Shaun Deberry, and a 14-year old juvenile.

We will update you when they appear in court.

