Great Falls woman facing DUI charge after crashing into utility pole

GREAT FALLS — A woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly crashed a vehicle into a power pole in Great Falls.

It happened at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at the intersection of Sixth Avenue South and 38th Street.

Court documents says that Lynn Marie Hall was found laying on the ground near the GMC Suburban, and a power line was dangling into the street.

A Cascade County Sheriff's deputy noted that she smelled of alcohol and was "very difficult to speak to."

The court documents state that she performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

She then agreed to perform a breathalyzer test, but reportedly spit into the PBT and did not give a proper sample, and then refused to take the test.

According to the charging documents, Hall has three previous DUI-type offenses.

Hall has been charged with felony driving under the influence (4th or subsequent) and misdemeanor careless driving.

There were no serious injuries reported.