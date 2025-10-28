Helena stabbing suspect charged with attempted homicide

HELENA — Randall Skates of Helena, 46 years old, has been charged with felony attempted deliberate homicide after he allegedly stabbed a person last week.

Skates made his initial court appearance on Monday; Lewis & Clark County Justice of the Peace Mark Piskolich set bail at $300,000 after a recommendation from the prosecution.

John Riley reports - watch the video:

Stabbing suspect makes court appearance in Helena

According to court documents, dispatch began receiving calls about the incident at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Callers said a person was screaming that he had been stabbed near the 100 block of South Warren Street.

Officers found a man covered in blood, struggling to breathe with several stab wounds.

Injuries included lacerations to his head, chest, stomach, back, and a neck wound that measured 5 inches long and ⅜ inch deep.

While officers provided medical care, the man said a person named “Randall” attacked him in the nearby pedestrian tunnel by Anchor Park.

Witnesses said they saw Skates allegedly approach the victim and, unprovoked, started attacking. Skates is then accused of leaving the area before officers arrived.

When officers found Skates, he allegedly admitted to the attack and said he intended to kill the victim, and it would be a better place if the victim were gone.

Skates is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on November 18.

Helena police told MTN that the victim is stable and recovering.

