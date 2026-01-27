New market brings fresh shops and Montana-made goods to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A new vendor market in town is already making waves with locals, offering new flavors, Montana-made goods, and a growing lineup of small businesses under one roof.

Since opening in December, the market has drawn steady foot traffic from community members looking for everything from food to handmade gifts and specialty items. Shoppers say the variety and quality set it apart, making it a convenient stop for both everyday essentials and unique finds.

New market brings fresh shops and Montana-made goods to town

Customer Abni says the new market is already a favorite stop. He enjoys supporting small businesses while also being able to browse locally made goods in one place.

“I’m glad I found it,” Abni said. “There’s a good selection, and it feels nice knowing you’re supporting local businesses at the same time.”

One of those businesses is Miller Minerals 406, owned by rock, stone, and fossil collector Josh Miller. Miller has been set up at his permanent booth at the market since November, after spending the summer selling at farmers markets across the area.

Miller says the transition to a more permanent space has been a positive step for his growing business.

“The market has been really good for me,” Miller said. “After doing farmers markets all summer, having a consistent place where people can come find my work has made a big difference.”

His booth features a range of Montana-collected minerals, stones, and fossils, drawing interest from both longtime collectors and curious shoppers browsing the market for the first time. Miller says the community response has been encouraging and has helped him connect with new customers who may not have seen his work at seasonal markets.

The shop’s emphasis on supporting Montana-based vendors is part of what residents say makes it special. By combining a variety of goods and services and locally made gifts under one roof, the market is creating a space that feels both practical and community driven.

There are about 10 shops to discover in the market so far, with more expected to open up through the months to come.

As more vendors continue to set up and word spreads among residents, the new shop appears poised to become a lasting addition to the local shopping scene, one that supports small businesses while giving locals more options close to home.

The market will be hosting Valentine’s gift show and sale from February 13th through 15th. Vendor spaces are available for the show.

Anyone looking for more information or vendor space can visit the Town Square Market website.

The Town Square Market is located at 715 13th Avenue South in the former Gold’s Gym building.

