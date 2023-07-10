Homicide suspect escaped and is at large in Montana

While being transferred from Lincoln County in northwest Montana, homicide suspect Chadwick Shane Mobley escaped at the Town Pump in the town of Plains in Sanders County.

Mobley was somehow able to remove his handcuffs and ankle shackles and then run away.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office is advising that all residents in the area lock their vehicles and be on the look-out for 42-year old Mobley.

He was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, camo pants, a baseball cap, boots, and a black coat. He is six feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Mobley was arrested in Lincoln County on June 28, 2023, on charges related to the 2011 homicide of Andrea Eilber in Michigan.

From the Sheriff's Office:

Please know that Deputies and other Officers from various agencies are out looking still. In these situations sometimes these people find a place to hunker down (hideout) until dark and start moving again.



Just so everyone is on the same page Lincoln County caught this man with help of a citizen in their county. Lincoln County held the man until the agency with the warrant set up transport. Neither Lincoln or Sanders County is responsible for the escape. The private transport is. However, we are now attempting to locate the man and protect the people of Sanders County.



This all being said, please lock up your vehicles and remove keys from inside them. Lock up outbuildings, property entry gates if possible or you have them. Keep your house locked up even while your inside it. If you have guns in your vehicles remove them and store them with you inside your residence.



Have a phone nearby, cell phone, cordless phone even while out and about on your property. Make sure you call 911 if you see the man pictured and DO NOT APPROACH HIM.



Do not open your door to cries for help until you can put eyes on the person (from within the home) to know if it is safe. If you have any question about who may be knocking call 911. Rather be safe than sorry.



If you have children young or older make sure to explain this to them. If your busy you don’t want them letting someone in. Even more so if they are home alone. Also, make sure your kids know their address.



Should you hear or see anything suspicious call in and report to 911. Make sure your camera systems or alarm systems, if you have them are on and ready to go. Surely there are other things that could be added to this list however, this gets the message out there. If it can be locked up lock it up.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone in the vicinity of Town Pump in Plains and the surrounding areas to check their security cameras at businesses and residences.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for footage between from about 9:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m.

Call Sanders County Sheriff Office Deputy Timothy Kelly at 406-827-3584 ext. 3 or email Deputy Kelly directly with the footage or information to tkelly@co.sanders.mt.us.

The Attorney General of Michigan said in a news release that Mobley was arrested on charges related to the Lapeer County homicide of Andrea Eilber in 2011.

In 2011, Eilber was shot in the head at the home of a relative in Lapeer. Evidence found at the scene was tested for DNA during the immediate investigation, and again in 2022 in a renewed effort that positively identified Mobley, who by then resided in Utah. Mobley fled his home shortly after questioning by MSP and was apprehended Wednesday, June 28, 2023, by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in Libby, Montana.

We will update you if we get more information.

