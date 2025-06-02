Homicide suspects enter pleas in 3 separate cases

Three people charged with homicide for separate incidents entered pleas on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Deshawn Leeallen Chapman, charged with deliberate homicide for the shooting death of Tiffiney Niehoff in Hingham on May 23, pleaded not guilty. Cick here for details.

Cody Rencurel, charged with deliberate homicide for the shooting death of Dixie Schroeder in Havre on May 7, pleaded not guilty. Click here for details.

Kelsey Jo Staigmiller, charged for the death of Sarah Bailey in Great Falls on May 18, pleaded not guilty. Click here for details.