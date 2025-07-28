Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Homicide trial begins for Belgrade man

BOZEMAN — Jordan Evan Palmer of Belgrade, accused of killing Stephen Campbell in April 2024, is now on trial in Gallatin County District Court. Palmer, 44 years old, is charged with deliberate homicide in the shooting death of Campbell.

According to charging documents, 44-year-old Palmer was arrested after telling police officers that he shot a man who allegedly attacked him in the 800 block of Mantle Drive at around 11:30 p.m.

Court documents say two officers were dispatched to the Belgrade neighborhood on reports of gunshots and a man who had been shot and was not conscious or breathing.

The officers reportedly found Palmer at the scene standing over the body of the victim, identified in court documents as Stephen Campbell, with a pistol on the ground above the victim's head.

Palmer allegedly told officers, "This guy just attacked me, I f***ing shot him."

According to court documents, the officers attempted life-saving measures on Campbell, who had several bullet hole wounds on his body.

Campbell was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

While Palmer is claiming self-defense, prosecutors maintain that the shooting was intentional and unjustified.

The ten-day trial began Monday, but jury selection took up most of the day. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

