Investigation into deadly shooting in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.) At around 4 a.m. on Monday, June 9, 2025, the Great Falls Police Department responded to reports of gunshots at the Phoenix Apartments off of 10th Avenue South. Residents in the area heard gunshots coming from one of the apartments, which left one person dead and one injured.

The individual who was shot was taken to Benefis where they were treated and released.

Captain Doug Mahlum with GFPD said, “When officers arrived on scene, there was no active gunfire going on at the time. They were able to find two persons that had been struck by gunfire, one of which has since been declared deceased.”

Great Falls resident Zoey Reid said, “I was just driving down 10th, normal day for me, and I just see those apartments because my friend lives there, and I just see this SWAT truck with a guy pointing a gun right at someone’s house and my first instinct is, ‘Oh my gosh, is my friend okay?’”

Shortly after police arrived, people in the area heard the SWAT team’s announcement to “come out” as they used flashbangs, tear gas, and other tactics to lure out the individuals inside.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may help the investigation is encouraged to contact the police department.

“I’ve seen little things like a car chase, but I haven’t seen anything this extreme. My neighborhood’s nice and quiet, so I think over here is okay, but I can’t imagine living on 10th. I used to live near there and I can’t do it again. There’s just too much crazy on that side of town,” Reid said.

Captain Mahlum said all suspects involved have been arrested and are in custody at the Great Falls Police Department.

“[There were] several residents inside one of the apartments that we didn’t know exactly their role in the incident; it turns out they are suspects in the crime,” said Mahlum.

According to GFPD, the area has been secured, but it is still an active crime scene, and some law enforcement officers may still be present as they process the area.

“We believe we’ve got everything contained at this point in time,” Mahlum added.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the person who died, nor any of the suspect.

(UPDATE, 10:33 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department says that just before 4 a.m., officers were dispatched for a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds; one of them was dead. Authorities have not yet released the name of the person who died.

The other person was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Several people associated with the incident are being interviewed, and the GFPD says they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The area remains cordoned off and detectives will be at the scene for several hours.

(1st REPORT, 7:19 a.m.) There is a large police presence at and near the intersection of Ninth Avenue South and 18th Street in Great Falls.

The incident reportedly began before 4 a.m. at the Phoenix apartment complex, according to witnesses; one person said he heard at least one gunshot.

KRTV received the following message: "Something's going on at the apartments next to McDonald’s on 10th. Armored vehicle with armed personnel in middle of complex with gun pointed at end apartment closest to 10th. Side by Taco Bell is blocked off by police."

We have also seen reports that a flash-bang device has been used.

The Great Falls Police Department has not yet released any information about the incident.

