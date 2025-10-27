King Arthur Park residents react to deadly vehicle fire

BOZEMAN — “Once they distinguished that fire, they found a deceased individual inside,” Captain Matt Boxmeyer of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday morning at 6:41 a.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff’s responded to a vehicle fire in King Arthur Park and found 44-year-old Robert Welch dead.

“The individual was taken to the Montana state crime lab and an autopsy was conducted,” said Captain Boxmeyer.

On Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 51-year-old Beth Bakken in connection with the deadly fire.

Officials say Beth Bakken charged after fire killed Robert Welch:

Arrest Made After Body Found in Bozeman Vehicle Fire

“Our guys, our detective division worked fast and worked hard,” said Captain Boxmeyer.

According to the Gallatin County Detention Center roster, Bakken was arrested on Wednesday, the same day the fire happened, and charged with obstructing a peace officer and disobeying a traffic signal. On Friday, she was charged with deliberate homicide and arson.

“We do see arsons in the valley and throughout Montana; it’s just not as common as your normal theft or something of that sort,” said Captain Boxmeyer.

At King Arthur Park, there are still remnants of the deadly fire. MTN spoke with King Arthur residents, including Chris Yaeger, whose house is right behind the spot where the car burned.

Yaeger did not want to appear on camera but told me he noticed flickering in the windows and smoke, leading him to move his truck and call 911.

Another resident MTN spoke with, who lives across the street from where the fire took place, said they heard a horn blaring and saw the car on fire. They also said that King Arthur Park is a safe neighborhood.

The residents MTN spoke to do not know the victim or the suspect in the case.

Captain Boxmeyer says he encourages people to come forward with information about the incident if they have it, including: “Anything related to these individuals, probably in the day leading up to the fire.”

Captain Boxmeyer says more information will be released in the coming weeks. If you have more information, contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office: (406) 582-2100 or email the Detective Division at GCSODetectiveDivision@gallatin.mt.gov.