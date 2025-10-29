Man facing charges for driving on to Black Eagle Island

GREAT FALLS — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly drove a car on to Black Eagle Island.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a report of a car driving on Black Eagle Island just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The man reportedly drove through a barrier on the walking bridge that leads on to the island.

A Sheriff's deputy and a Great Falls police officer found the man outside the Subaru that was parked on the northeastern tip of the island, where he was taken into custody.

The man - whose name has not been released - is facing charges of driving under the influence, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass to property.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.