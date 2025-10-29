Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man facing charges for driving on to Black Eagle Island

Man facing charges for driving on to Black Eagle Island
Cascade County Sheriff's Office
Man facing charges for driving on to Black Eagle Island
Man facing charges for driving on to Black Eagle Island
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly drove a car on to Black Eagle Island.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a report of a car driving on Black Eagle Island just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The man reportedly drove through a barrier on the walking bridge that leads on to the island.

A Sheriff's deputy and a Great Falls police officer found the man outside the Subaru that was parked on the northeastern tip of the island, where he was taken into custody.

The man - whose name has not been released - is facing charges of driving under the influence, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass to property.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING
Man facing charges for driving on to Black Eagle Island Montana Millionaire tickets on sale soon Former Great Falls teacher convicted of sexually abusing a child Updates on restaurants and businesses in Great Falls

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App