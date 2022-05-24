Watch
Man killed in a shooting involving a Billings police officer

Posted at 8:09 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 11:17:07-04

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving an officer.

Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick provided this information Tuesday morning:

Officers responded to the area of the Ledgestone Hotel (4863 King Ave E) at 11:19 PM for a report of a male assaulting a female with a firearm. Officers were provided a suspect description and advised the suspect was leaving the area in a vehicle. The vehicle was located and the suspect failed to stop for Officers and a pursuit was started. The pursuit came to an end at Fireside Lanes (1431 Industrial Avenue) when the suspect’s vehicle became disabled.
The suspect was armed and non-compliant. Six BPD Officers were involved in the shooting and one (1) Montana Highway Patrol Trooper. The suspect is a 36 year old male from the Billings and Hardin area. The suspect was taken to a medical facility where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing. The Chief of Police will host a news conference at 11:00 AM at the Stillwater Building at 316 North 26th Street.

No other information has been released at this point.

fbshoot2.PNG
Billings police and the Montana Highway Patrol on Tuesday morning at the scene investigating an incident that ended in the parking lot behind the 15th Street Center and in front of Fireside Lanes on Industrial Avenue.

