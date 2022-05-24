Man killed in a shooting involving a Billings police officer

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving an officer.

Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick provided this information Tuesday morning:

Officers responded to the area of the Ledgestone Hotel (4863 King Ave E) at 11:19 PM for a report of a male assaulting a female with a firearm. Officers were provided a suspect description and advised the suspect was leaving the area in a vehicle. The vehicle was located and the suspect failed to stop for Officers and a pursuit was started. The pursuit came to an end at Fireside Lanes (1431 Industrial Avenue) when the suspect’s vehicle became disabled.

The suspect was armed and non-compliant. Six BPD Officers were involved in the shooting and one (1) Montana Highway Patrol Trooper. The suspect is a 36 year old male from the Billings and Hardin area. The suspect was taken to a medical facility where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing. The Chief of Police will host a news conference at 11:00 AM at the Stillwater Building at 316 North 26th Street.

No other information has been released at this point.

We will update you as we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

