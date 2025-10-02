ANACONDA — New information has been released in the case of Michael Brown, who is accused of shooting and killing four people who were inside The Owl Bar at the beginning of August.

Mental "fitness to proceed" questioned for Anaconda mass murder suspect

After leading law enforcement on a week-long manhunt in the mountainous, wooded area west of town, Brown, a 45-year-old Army veteran from the Smelter City, was apprehended.

He was recently charged in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County District Court with four counts of deliberate homicide, arson, theft and eluding a peace officer.

The omnibus hearing memorandum is filled out by both state and defense attorneys and was filed in district court on October 1st.

The memorandum states that the defendant’s fitness to proceed is an issue stating that “mental disease or defect” is an issue to the defendant’s ability to have a particular state of mind in relation to sentencing.

The defense has made a motion for change of venue.

Michael Brown’s next hearing is set for December 3rd and a trial date is listed for Jan. 12th, 2026.

WATCH: Michael Brown omnibus hearing