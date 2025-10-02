Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Mental 'fitness to proceed' questioned for Anaconda mass murder suspect

Anaconda Shooting Victims
MT DCI
Victims of mass shooting in Anaconada, Montana on August 1, 2025
Anaconda Shooting Victims
Posted

ANACONDA — New information has been released in the case of Michael Brown, who is accused of shooting and killing four people who were inside The Owl Bar at the beginning of August.

Mental "fitness to proceed" questioned for Anaconda mass murder suspect

After leading law enforcement on a week-long manhunt in the mountainous, wooded area west of town, Brown, a 45-year-old Army veteran from the Smelter City, was apprehended.

He was recently charged in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County District Court with four counts of deliberate homicide, arson, theft and eluding a peace officer.

The omnibus hearing memorandum is filled out by both state and defense attorneys and was filed in district court on October 1st.

Anaconda community reflects on shooting victims Suspect in Anaconda shootings has been captured Victims of Anaconda bar shooting identified Anaconda Shooting: 4 victims identified, suspect still at large

The memorandum states that the defendant’s fitness to proceed is an issue stating that “mental disease or defect” is an issue to the defendant’s ability to have a particular state of mind in relation to sentencing.

The defense has made a motion for change of venue.

Michael Brown’s next hearing is set for December 3rd and a trial date is listed for Jan. 12th, 2026.

WATCH: Michael Brown omnibus hearing

Anaconda mass shooting suspect's mental fitness questioned in court documents filed today

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App