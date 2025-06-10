GREAT FALLS — Law enforcement officials hosted a news conference on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, to address the dangerous high-speed chase that tore through the streets of Great Falls on June 4th, resulting in the arrest of James Patrick Adam Dennis.

ANEESA COOMER HAS THE LATEST:

New details about suspect in high-speed chase

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, joined by Captain Doug Mahlum of the Great Falls Police Department and County Attorney Josh Racki, detailed what authorities have learned throughout their investigation about the timeline of events that lead to the police chase and collision.

Sheriff Slaughter said, “James Dennis endangered at least eight law enforcement personnel and multiple citizens during this event…This incident highlights the incredible dangers law enforcement officers and community members face from those who act violently without regard for human life.”

Dennis, 36 years old, allegedly not only stole the black Jeep Wrangler that was involved in the chase and collision, but is suspected to have stolen at least three other vehicles and a trailer between June 2nd and 4th.

Billy Rosten Officers responding to 'serious incident' in Great Falls (June 4, 2025)

The timeline of events began the night of June 2nd, when Dennis reportedly stole a 2005 GMC truck and trailer on Simms Cascade Road, leaving his 1997 Ford Ranger at the scene.

On the morning of June 3rd, Dennis reportedly pointed a handgun at a landowner in Ulm while driving the stolen GMC truck, driving recklessly through fences and fields, seen wearing a bandana and a cowboy hat.

Later that day, Deputies made contact with Dennis, who was walking on foot along Old Airport Rd carrying a knife, a backpack, and was accompanied by a black dog. Deputies have no knowledge of events that occurred that morning, and had no reason to detain him.

On the morning of June 4th, near Taft Ranch in Cascade, a nearby landowner reports a suspicious male trespassing on his property, who had self-identified himself as ‘James’, driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup. An hour later, a 2021 Nissan Murano was reported stolen from Taft Ranch in Cascade.

At this point, Cascade County Sheriff’s Deputies suspect Dennis, and discover the stolen GMC pickup in the Hertz parking lot at the Great Falls Airport. The Great Falls Police Department then go to Dennis’ last known address in Great Falls, where his roommate tells officers he believes Dennis stole his 2001 Chevy Silverado - the same vehicle the landowner in Cascade reported trespassing on his property the day before.

Footage from the Town Pump in White Sulphur Springs shows Dennis on Main Street in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, which had been stolen from a work site parking lot near Monarch, where the stolen 2021 Nissan Murano from Cascade was dropped.

In White Sulphur Springs, Dennis allegedly attempted to enter a residence through the garage before being interrupted by the homeowner, and fled the scene. Authorities believe Dennis was attempting to burglarize the home.

It is believed Dennis then started traveling back towards Great Falls, where the owner of the Jeep Wrangler’s wife noticed Dennis in the vehicle, alerting her husband and his colleagues.

The colleagues attempted to stop the vehicle and make contact, when Dennis allegedly brandished a handgun and fired a round at one of the workers, before continuing to Great Falls.

Cascade County Sheriff’s Deputies located Dennis along Highway 89, and began chasing after hime. During the chase, Dennis reportedly pointed a firearm and fired multiple rounds at law enforcement, and Deputies returned fire.

Two law enforcement vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no officers were injured during the incident.

Dennis then collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Second Avenue North and 38th Street, and Dennis was partially thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash.

He was taken into custody and then to Benefis Health System for medical treatment before being booked into the Cascade County Detention Center.

Per standard procedure, involved officers have been placed on administrative leave while the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations runs an investigation to make sure policy and state laws were followed, and that they’re in the right headspace to move forward.

Captain Mahlum explained during the conference, “We are hoping to get our officers back on the road as soon as we can, as healthy as they can possibly be.”

Sheriff Slaughter says, “We are grateful that no officers or citizens were seriously harmed, and we commend the brave work of our deputies and the Great Falls Police Officers who quickly brought this dangerous situation to an end.”

At this time, no new charges have been filed against Dennis, who is being held at the Cascade County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond for theft, assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, and assault on a peace officer.

