No bail reduction for driver charged in death of Manhattan teen

BOZEMAN — Lily LaRoque, charged for the death of Manhattan teenager Delaney Doherty, appeared in Gallatin County District Court asking that her bail be reduced from $150,000 to $20,000.

Judge Andrew Breuner denied the request.

LaRoque is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence for the August 2023 crash that killed Delaney.

MTN News

LaRoque was arrested after she allegedly crossed the center line while driving on West Dry Creek Road and collided with the vehicle of the 17-year-old Manhattan High School student.

Her trial has been postponed several times, with the original trial date slated for February 10, 2025.

REMEMBERING DELANEY - WATCH:

Remembering Manhattan athlete and friend Delaney Doherty

Delaney was 17 years old, getting ready to lead her high school as class president and compete on the volleyball team, all while prepping for softball in the spring.

The Delaney Doherty Memorial Scholarship awarded six scholarships to Manhattan High School students in 2024 — the year that Delaney was set to graduate.