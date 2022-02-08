Officials release name of teen found shot dead at Billings hotel

BILLINGS — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot dead inside a Billings hotel.

Jeffrey William Whitewolf of Hardin died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office said.

Whitewolf's body was found Sunday morning inside the Country Inn & Suites on Main Street. The Billings Police Department said it is investigating the teen's death as suspicious.

About two hours before the body was found police were called to a nearby location on Swords Lane where they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to a leg.

Police said the man and Whitewolf were known to associate with each other, but police have yet to identify the man as a possible suspect.

At this point, there have been no charges or arrests. Investigators have interviewed several witnesses, but officers are not looking for any other persons involved or suspects related to the investigation.

Police Chief Rich St. John said the death is not connected to shooting death several weeks ago of 15-year old Khoen Parker.



