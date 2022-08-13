Police say a man tried to kidnap a child at the Western Montana Fair

MISSOULA — Missoula police report they arrested Robert Price for attempted kidnapping at the Western Montana Fair on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Police spokesperson Lydia Arnold says the child was grabbed and picked up at the Western Montana Fair by Price.

Arnold said Price began to run with the child in his arms.

Price was chased and set the child down, and he was taken into custody by officers. The child was not harmed and is safe.

The attempted kidnapping happened on Friday when the child’s father stepped back to take a photograph of the child enjoying a fair activity.

Arnold says prior to the attempted kidnapping, law enforcement was alerted to unsettling behavior displayed by Price at the fair and had a description of Price.

On Wednesday, August 10, police arrested Price on charges of assault with a weapon, animal cruelty, and additional charges.

Price was released on his own recognizance. Subsequently, Price went to the Western Montana Fair where the attempted kidnapping took place.

The Missoula Police Department said it understands this case is unsettling and affects the entire community, and the investigation continues.

No other details have been released at this point.



