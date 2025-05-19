The Great Falls Police Department has released details about the death of Sarah Bailey, age 50, on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

911 dispatchers received a report of a woman - later identified as 31-year old Kelsey Staigmiller - causing a disturbance at the Roberts Apartment (6 Sixth Street South) just before 6 p.m.

GFPD identifies woman who died and suspect in apparent carjacking

Residents of the building say that she had been "disturbing the peace" and became locked out of the building as a result.

The GFPD says that Staigmiller then unlawfully entered a nearby vehicle that being driven by Bailey. An altercation ensued between the two in the vehicle.

The vehicle was being driven in a "highly dangerous and erratic manner" as the two struggled, and Bailey sustained injuries that resulted in her death.

Bailey's body was found near the intersection of First Avenue North and Fifth Street.

Police say it appears that Staigmiller and Bailey did not know each other.

Staigmiller fled Great Falls in Bailey's vehicle; she and the vehicle were found several hours later near Bonner in Missoula County.

The GFPD says that Staigmiller was not cooperative, and less-lethal means were used to take her into custody.

She was booked into the Missoula County Detention Center for felony burglary and other charges; other charges may be pending.

Anyone who believes they have information about the incident is asked to call the GFPD at 406-455-8505.

The female is described as:



Caucasian

Reddish blond hair

About 25-35 years old

Approximately 5’6”

Medium build

Wearing jeans, a white tank top with horizontal black or grey stripes, and a dark colored, zippered, hooded jacket

Anyone who may have information about this vehicle’s whereabouts or has seen a person matching this description driving such vehicle is asked to call the GFPD at 406-455-8505.